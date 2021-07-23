A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ireland, with Wicklow, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon most at risk.
The warning came into effect from 1pm and will remain in place until 8pm on Friday.
Met Eireann said thunderstorms are forecast in places this afternoon and evening, with lightning, hail and heavy downpours which may result in localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
Whilst most areas will stay dry today, there are some thunderstorms ??now developing - these will affect especially Midland & Western areas today. ??— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 23, 2021
There is a risk of lightning & spot flooding ?? ??? ???
More here
