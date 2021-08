Heavy showers and thunderstorms can be expected, and there is also a risk of localised flooding for seven counties.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued by Met Éireann for much of the midlands.

The warning is in place for counties Cavan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly and Westmeath and comes into effect at 2pm on Monday 9 August.

The warning expires at 10pm the same day.

Motorists have been warned to be careful of hazardous conditions when driving.