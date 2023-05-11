Thunderstorm conditions will hit the southeast, says Met Éireann.

Thunderstorms in some parts of the country will bring “intense” showers and potential spot flooding on Thursday, Met Éireann has warned.

The national forecaster has issued a yellow thunder warning and predicts that there will also be possible hail in places.

A spokesperson warned that the bad weather, due to commence on Thursday at 1pm, could lead to hazardous travelling conditions.

Counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow are to be impacted.

The yellow weather warning will expire at 7pm on Thursday evening.