Stock sheltering from the rain in Co Laois. \ Philip Doyle

A status orange weather warning has been issued for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow and will be in place from Tuesday at 10pm until midnight on Wednesday.

Met Éireann has said that there will be heavy rain on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night, with the possibility of thundery downpours.

This will lead to localised flooding and disruption is likely, according to Met Éireann.

Yellow warning

A status yellow rain warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth and Meath will also kick in.

The warning for these counties is valid from 4am Wednesday morning until midnight on Wednesday.

Heavy rain on Wednesday and Wednesday night, with the possibility of thundery downpours, will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning has also been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary, which will set in at 10pm Tuesday night. This warning is in place until 10pm on Wednesday night.

Met Éireann has said that there will be heavy rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday, with the possibility of thundery downpours.

This will lead to localised flooding and some disruption also.