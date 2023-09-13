A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued by Met Éireann for 10 counties effective from 6pm Thursday.
The broadcaster warned that persistent rainfall could lead to localised flooding in counties Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.
The warning will remain in place until 6am Friday.
Rain is expected to arrive on the south coast late on Thursday afternoon after a mostly dry day and spread northwards, with low cloud and mist forecast overnight.
SHARING OPTIONS: