Tickets for next month’s FTMTA machinery show can now be bought via the FTMTA website. \ Patrick Browne

Tickets are now available for the fast approaching 2022 Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Machinery show, scheduled to take place on 13 and 14 July at the Punchestown Event Centre in Kildare.

Following on from Covid-related postponements, next month’s machinery show marks the first official FTMTA event back on the calendar since its machinery show in February 2019.

FTMTA executive director Michael Farrelly said: “We are delighted to have also just launched our new website that better reflects and represents our membership, while also facilitating ticket sales to our flagship event.”

Although being held at a different time of year this time around, the central location of the Punchestown Event Centre remains the same. However, the date change lends itself to a slight change in format with the show largely set to be an outdoor event.

Broader appeal

Also new for this year is that the show is no longer strictly limited to farm machinery. It now broadens its appeal to include exhibitors of plant machinery and ground care equipment.

Tickets can simply be purchased via the association’s rebranded website. General admission tickets are €25, while student and OAP tickets are €20.

The new website just launched by the association now also features a search tool where visitors can search machinery for sale from FTMTA members across the country.