James Alexander held his first JALEX select sale of the season on-farm in Randalstown, Co Antrim, on Saturday, with six cow and calf pairs, one maiden heifer, three frozen embryos, one recipient heifer and over 190 in-calf heifers on offer.

The sale saw the JALEX team smash a new commercial in-calf heifer record of £23,000 (€25,990) for a May 2020-born Limousin heifer, Tidy Dancer.

This smashing, perfectly correct heifer was sired by Wilodge LJ out of a pedigree Belgian Blue dam. Carrying a calf to either Norman Ely or Knockcroghery Scat Daddy and due to calve in September 2023, this powerhouse bred by Hugh and Stewart Dunlop sold with four sexed female straws of the and red and white Belgian Blue bull Negrita Du Lac as a lucky penny.

Three frozen embryos from Tidy Dancer and sired by Anside Foreman sold for £866.67 (€979.34) each.

BFF, sired by Imperial out of a VMP dam, sold for £12,500 (€14,125). \ Alfie Shaw

The second highest price of the sale saw the August 2021 born ‘BFF’ sell for £12,500 (€14,125). The maiden heifer in impeccable showing condition was sired by the renowned Imperial out of a VMP cow.

The third highest price of the day came when a very impressive Limousin-cross heifer, sired by Treuman Idol hit the ring.

This Limousin-cross heifer sired by Trueman Idol out of an ex-show heifer sired by Maserati sold for £8,500 (€9,605). \ Alfie Shaw

The super shapey heifer was bred from a Maserati ex-show heifer and sold in-calf carrying a heifer to Norman Ely for £8,500 (€9,605).