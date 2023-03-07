This 2022 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 6,100 bales on the clock sold for €81,200 plus VAT and commission

With 25 tidy lots up for grabs, the auction took place online and secured a clearance rate of 100%. A total of 257 people registered to bid, with over 1,500 tuning in to keep an eye on proceedings. The lots were sold across 10 counties throughout the country.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers hosted a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday 1 March. The sale was held on behalf of Paul Connor Agri Contractors Ltd, in Killucan outside Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The majority of the lots were purchased new by Paul Connor over the years, and according to the auctioneer were maintained to an excellent standard which reflected the prices achieved on the evening.

This 2017 Massey Ferguson 7720 with 4,980 hours sold for €63,000 plus VAT and commission.

This one-owner 2009 Massey Ferguson 6480 with 10,000 hours sold for €26,400 plus VAT and commission.

This 2011 Broughan 18ft grain trailer with a cover on 560mm flotation tyres sold for €17,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 McHale F5500 baler with 15,000 bales on the clock sold for €22,600 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 Kverneland ES 85 five furrow plough with hydraulic vary width sold for €21,600 plus VAT and commission.

A number of lots even sold for more money in the auction than what was originally paid for them new, such as the McHale Fusion, the two Broughan grain trailers, the Goweil knife sharpener and the Kverneland ring roller.

The lots

The lots included two tractors and a selection of tillage and bale silage equipment. A 2022 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 6,100 bales on the clock topped the auction, selling for €81,200.

This was followed by €63,000 for a 2017 Massey Ferguson 7720 with 4,980 hours, €26,400 for a one-owner 2009 Massey Ferguson 6480 with 10,000 hours, €22,600 for a 2018 McHale F5500 baler with 15,000 bales on the clock and €21,600 for a 2018 Kverneland ES 85 five-furrow plough with hydraulic vari-width.

This 2020 Krone 3201 CV 10ft trailed mower made €16,800 plus VAT and commission.

This 2017 Amazone AD P3000 one pass sold for €16,200 plus VAT and commission.

This 2008 Amazone UX 3200 24m trailed sprayer sold for €15,600 plus VAT and commission.

This tidy McHale Orbital wrapper with 13,395 bales on the clock sold for €12,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 2017 Krone TC 640 twin rotor rake sold for €11,400 plus VAT and commission.

This 2008 ES 80 Kverneland four furrow vari-width plough with a 200 head stock sold for €11,100 plus VAT and commission.

This 2011 Broughan 18ft grain trailer on 560mm flotation tyres sold for €16,800 plus VAT and commission.

This original Kverneland 6.3 metre ring roller sold for €7,200 plus VAT and commission.

This Cross 3m folding press with levelling tines sold for €6,000 plus VAT and commission

This tidy Cashel’s fuel bowser with an electric pump sold for €3,200 plus VAT and commission

This Goweil electric knife sharper sold for €1,650 plus VAT and commission.

A 2011 Broughan 18ft grain trailer with a cover on 560mm flotation tyres sold for €17,000, while another variation of the same spec trailer without a cover sold for €200 less.

These trailers were bought new in 2011 for €14,500 each. A 2020 Krone 3201 CV 10ft trailed mower made €16,800, while a 2017 Amazone AD P3000 one-pass sold for €16,200, and a 2008 Amazone UX 3200 24m trailed sprayer sold for €15,600.

An original Kverneland 6.3 metre ring roller which was bought for £3,000 over 20 years ago sold for €7,200.

All lots in the sale were subject to VAT, while commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001, capped at €2,000 per lot.