Michael Doyle Auctioneers hosted a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday 1 March. The sale was held on behalf of Paul Connor Agri Contractors Ltd, in Killucan outside Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

With 25 tidy lots up for grabs, the auction took place online and secured a clearance rate of 100%. A total of 257 people registered to bid, with over 1,500 tuning in to keep an eye on proceedings. The lots were sold across 10 counties throughout the country.