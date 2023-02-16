Hennessy Auctioneers will host its regular monthly online machinery auction this Saturday 18 February.
The auction will be hosted from the firm’s auction yard at the old equestrian centre in Portlaoise (Eircode: R32 HY05).
The auction is set to commence at 10.30am sharp and will be held on the Livestock Live (LSL) platform.
Over 500 lots are reported to be on offer, including a number of special dispersal entries. Items will include a number of tractors, 4x4s, farm machinery, trailers and tools, as well as plant and livestock equipment.
Registration is now open and can be done via the LSL app, where the catalogue can also be viewed. Interested parties must pay the refundable fee of €250 upon registration.
Gates will be open for viewing for the remainder of the week from 9am to 6pm daily and from 8am on the morning of the auction.
Some of the highlight lots grabbing our attention are listed below.
Also up for grabs are a selection of plant trailers, including a 8ft x 5ft Ifor Williams builders trailer.
