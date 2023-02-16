This tidy 1998 John Deere 3350 4wd tractor is to go under the hammer.

Hennessy Auctioneers will host its regular monthly online machinery auction this Saturday 18 February.

The auction will be hosted from the firm’s auction yard at the old equestrian centre in Portlaoise (Eircode: R32 HY05).

The auction is set to commence at 10.30am sharp and will be held on the Livestock Live (LSL) platform.

Over 500 lots are reported to be on offer, including a number of special dispersal entries. Items will include a number of tractors, 4x4s, farm machinery, trailers and tools, as well as plant and livestock equipment.

Registration is now open and can be done via the LSL app, where the catalogue can also be viewed. Interested parties must pay the refundable fee of €250 upon registration.

Gates will be open for viewing for the remainder of the week from 9am to 6pm daily and from 8am on the morning of the auction.

Some of the highlight lots grabbing our attention are listed below.

A 1998 John Deere 3350 4wd tractor.

A 2018 NC 14t dump trailer, which is said to be in ‘as new’ condition.

A 2012 Honda Foreman TRX 500 quad.

A 2004 Kubota 4t mini digger and three buckets.

A 2001 New Holland TS115 fitted with a Tanco loader.

A 2016 Range Rover Sport.

A 2013 Landrover Defender 90 with just 40,000km on the clock.

Also up for grabs are a selection of plant trailers, including a 8ft x 5ft Ifor Williams builders trailer.

