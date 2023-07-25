Aidan Brennan with Helen, Tom, Michael and Padraic Shanahan, Mary Anne Hurley from Munster Technological University and Sean McCarthy from Kerry Agribusiness.

The Shanahan farm at Lixnaw in north Kerry is a real family farm with Tom and Helen helped out by their two sons, Michael and Padraic. Michael is currently studying agricultural science in college, while Padraic has just graduated as a primary school teacher but is also mad keen on farming.

The Shanahans are farming over 400 acres and milk 270 cows in a spring-calving system.

The cows are primarily New Zealand Friesian with an EBI of €188 delivering 450kg MS/cow consistency last year from around 1t of meal per cow.

Tom explains that soil type is mixed but the farm is still growing 13t to 14t DM/ha. Grazing commenced this year in mid-March with a zero grazer used occasionally during the year to supplement the cows if grass is tight on the milking platform.

Significant investment has been put into the farm in recent years as the herd has expanded. A new 24-unit parlour was built in 2016, additional cubicle sheds were built to cater for the extra numbers and when the judges visited the farm in late June, they were just putting the finishing touches to a new silage slab.

Facilities are top-class and the Shanahans take great pride in having the farm neat and tidy.

Hygiene around the milking parlour and dairy is top-class, referenced by the excellent milk quality results of 7,000 for TBC and 103,000 for SCC.

A cubicle shed and feed pad on the Shanahan farm.

All cows are stripped at every milking to assist with early detection of mastitis.

Selective dry cow therapy has been used for the last number of years.

Dry cows and heifers are put through the milking parlour once a week during the dry period to check for any signs of mastitis and to teat-spray the heifers.

The Shanahans use AI for about eight weeks and then let Aberdeen Angus beef bulls run with the cows for the remaining few weeks. Some sexed semen was used this year and extra beef bulls used on cows that they don’t want replacement heifers from.

Empty rates are typically between 8% and 10% not in calf at the end of the year.

Both Tom and Helen are big into gardening and nature and they have a dedicated nature area on the farm close to the farmyard.

They have planted additional trees on the farm as part of the Kerry Evolve programme and are also using protected urea and low emissions slurry spreading to reduce their greenhouse gas footprint.

Farm facts

The Shanahan family run a farm in Lixnaw, Co Kerry.

They milk 270 New Zealand Friesian cows with a combined land area of 400 acres.

Sons Michael and Padraic help out on the farm.