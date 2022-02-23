Hennessy Auctioneers will host its February online machinery auction this Saturday 26 February at the old mart in Portlaoise (R32 WT10).

The auction commences at 10.30am sharp and will be held on the Livestock Live (LSL) platform.

Highlight lots registered include a selection of classic and modern secondhand tractors.

One is a fully refurbished 1987 Fiat 110-90 DT Turbo showing 5,105 hours which has had its engine fully rebuilt within the past five years.

This 2013 Deutz Fahr M620 is showing showing 6,050 hours.

Other tractors catalogued include a fully restored 1994 John Deere 7600 with just over 10,000 hours and a 2016 New Holland T7.200, showing 6,050 hours fitted with front linkage and PTO and a 2013 Deutz Fahr M620 with 7,400 hours.

This 2016 New Holland T7.200 with 6,050 hours is fitted with front linkage and PTO.

There is the usual mix of agricultural machinery, plant and livestock handling equipment also on offer.

This 1994 John Deere 7600 has recently been fully restored and currently displays just over 10,000 hours.

These lots include a selection of Ifor Williams plant trailers, a Jeantil-trailed straw blower, a Krone CV3200 trailed mower and a Cashels double bale stacker.

Selection of Ifor Williams plant trailers.

The full catalogue can be viewed on the LSL app, while bidders can register by paying a €250 refundable deposit.

Commission will be charged at 5% plus 23% VAT (on commission only) with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.

Other lots

Jeantil trailed straw blower.

2003 JCB 532-120 telehandler.

Krone CV3200 trailed mower.