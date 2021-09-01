Capital investments which improve grazing infrastructure, like an underpass, could be eligible for the Tier 2 grant.

DAERA received around 900 expression of interest (EOI) applications for the second tranche of the Tier 2 grant scheme, a department spokesperson has confirmed.

“A number of these were duplicates and/or for proposals which would be ineligible under the scheme rules. The Department is continuing to carry out administrative checks on the EOI received,” the spokesperson said.

The Tier 2 scheme offers up to 40% grant funding for projects costing over £30,000, up to a maximum grant of £250,000.

A total budget of £12m could be made available for the scheme, although the department has not officially confirmed that a new tranche of Tier 2 will proceed.

“The Minister will consider the outcome of the EOI stage before making a decision on opening the full application stage for Tier 2 tranche 2,” the department spokesperson said.

In the previous Tier 2 tranche, 189 full applications were received by the deadline in February 2017, although by the end of 2019, only 124 applicants had accepted letters for grant funding worth £13.6m.

For the second tranche of Tier 2, DAERA said that proposals from NI farmers which sought to “improve environmental outcomes” would be welcomed and investments which would lead to livestock spending less time grazing would not be eligible.

“Expressions of interest were received from all sectors. The Department is continuing to review the types of investments proposed,” the DAERA spokesperson added.