Indian cows have lost out to the native Tiger.

I see that the humble cow has lost out on the battle to become the national animal of India.

In a preference for stripes and feathers over cud-chewing and mooing, the Indian government has kept the tiger as the country’s national animal and peacock as its national bird.

Indian culture minister G Kishan Reddy told fellow parliamentarians on Monday that the government “does not intend” to change its mind.

Our own parliamentarians in Dublin could do with considering the suckler or dairy cow as Éire’s national beast.