Factory agents are offering higher prices and deals on transport to secure sufficient numbers of hoggets. / James Connolly

The tight supply of suitably finished hoggets is leading to a price rise of 10c/kg on Monday as factories work to secure lots, according to the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

IFA sheep committee chair Kevin Comiskey said factory agents, who are struggling to secure supplies, were very active over the weekend as supplies on the ground tighten.

He said they are now offering higher prices and deals on transport to secure sufficient numbers of hoggets.

“Hoggets are making €7.00/kg to €7.10/kg, with higher deals for groups and larger lots. Cull ewes have also risen in price, with €3.70/kg being paid,” Comiskey said.

He said the tighter supplies of finished hoggets are also evident in mart sales.

“Prices for finished hoggets and cull ewes are easily competing with factory prices and providing a competitive alternative for farmers.

“Numbers of suitably finished hoggets are tight, market demand is strong and farmers should sell hard in a rising market.”

Read more