Factory quotes for slaughter-fit hoggets have increased by 5p/kg to 565p/kg, but farmers with sheep to sell indicate 575p/kg to 580p/kg is freely available.

At the top end of the market, finishers offloading large numbers of hoggets indicate deals have been struck as high as 590p/kg. With demand moving up a gear due to Ramadan, and with tight availability of fat hoggets, factory agents are much more flexible on price simply to secure numbers, and to ward off competition from plants in the Republic of Ireland (ROI).

In the marts, prices of £126 to £128 are common for good-quality meal-finished hoggets, with £130 and above regularly paid for heavier sorts suited to the wholesale trade.

Hogget prices in ROI have increased to €6.90/kg, which converts to a sterling price around 580p/kg.

Irish plants have also issued the first quotes for spring lambs at €7.50 to €7.70/kg, which converts to 626p/kg to 643p/kg.

However, numbers changing hands are small.