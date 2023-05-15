The area harvested in 2023 is expected to back on last year's figure. / Claire Nash

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) grain chair Kieran McEvoy has warned that it is highly likely that the country’s tillage area will decline this year, despite national targets to reach 400,000ha by 2030.

More funds are needed to help the sector meet its acreage targets and overcome challenges evident in the land market, McEvoy said when speaking after the first Food Vision tillage group meeting.

The grain chair pointed to high farmer costs and nitrates changes as being responsible for the drop in tillage land this year.

Challenging

“The 2023 cropping year was always set to be financially challenging for tillage farming, with high input costs and declining global grain prices,” he stated.

“But changes in the nitrates rules have completely disrupted the land market, leading to very significant increases in land rental costs. This has added further pressure on the long-term viability of many growers.

“It is now almost certain that the area under tillage will decline this year, when it needs to be going the other way.”

New group

McEvoy called for urgency in the new Food Vision tillage group’s discussions to prevent further shrinkage in the tillage area.

“It’s essential that the tillage vision group meets regularly over the coming weeks and months to identify and construct ambitious proposals to prevent the tillage sector lapsing back to the dangerously small area of 2017/2018,” he continued.

“The Tillage Incentive Scheme, Protein Aid Scheme and the Straw Incorporation Measure have enabled a much-needed recovery in the sector since 2021, but more will be needed to reach the target set down.”

