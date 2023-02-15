Tillage farmers are set to be among the biggest losers in the new CAP of 2023. This will no doubt have a negative effect on large-scale farms, making land rental more difficult. However, convergence may impact most on the smaller tillage farms across the country.
At the risk of sounding extremely gloomy, it is also unfortunate that many tillage farmers have not even applied for ACRES, the new environmental scheme, as they fell into the lower tiers for qualification and felt they would not make the cut for the scheme.
