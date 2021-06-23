Ger O'Meara spraying a crop of rye on his farm outside Cahir, Co Tipperary, earlier this year. / Claire Nash

Some 329,126ha of tillage crops (excluding temporary grass) were planted this year, up 6,778ha (1.9%) from 2020.

The area is actually up a total of 24,836ha (8.1%) compared to 2019, when 304,290ha of tillage crops were planted.

Following a few tough planting seasons, the cereal area has recovered. The area of cereal crops sown for this coming harvest was 275,592ha, an increase of 3.71% on last year.

Barley area is down by 8,911ha on the previous year, as farmers opted to return to wheat after weather made planting difficult in 2018 and 2019. The oat area increased by 2,860ha.

Demand for gluten-free products may be helping this area increase while there was a resurgence in rye, with the area planted to the crop almost tripling to 1,298ha since 2019.

At 8,669ha, the potato area is stable, as is beet area, while maize saw a decrease of almost 300ha. Oilseed rape area was up 868ha, with a move towards winter varieties seen this year.The area sown to protein crops declined. Weather at optimum planting time and bean seed availability played into this, while a relatively low payment in 2020 may not have helped. Those who planted this season can look forward to a payment of approximately €320/ha.