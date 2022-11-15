Ewen Mullins of Teagasc said that the 2023 national tillage conference will take place o n 25 January and can be attended either physically or online. \ Dylan Vaughan

The National Tillage Conference returns to the Lyrath Convention Centre next January after two years of virtual events.

It will take place on Wednesday 25 January 2023 from 9am to 4pm.

There will also be an option to connect virtually to some of the sessions which will also be carried online.

The conference is organised into five different 45 minute sessions, followed by discussion.

The individual sessions will provide updates on ongoing and new research projects which relate to:

Cereal disease management (also online).

BYDV survey and insights on viral transmission.

Future added value opportunities in the plant protein space (also online).

Integrated weed management (also online).

Research Insights provides a snapshot of additional projects underway.

There will also be a poster session in the main foyer which will provide additional insight across the Teagasc Crops research programme.

Pre-registration is essential whether you will be present physically or attending online.

Visit the Teagasc website to register or take an image of the QR code with your smartphone to take you to the information page.