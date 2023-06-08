There are a lot of open days on in the coming weeks. / Finbarr O’Rourke

There are loads of events coming up in June for tillage farmers and it’s great to get out and see the latest varieties, research and trials on crop management. Here are some of the events taking place in June and early July.

Drummonds open evenings

Drummonds will hold open evenings at the company’s trial site in Termonfeckin, Co Louth, on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 of June at 6.30pm on both evenings. Wheat, barley, oat and oilseed rape varieties will be on display. Growers will also get to look at agronomy trials examining different programmes with a focus on nutrition and plant health.

Goldcrop open days

Goldcrop will host open days to allow growers to view varieties of wheat, barley, oats, oilseed rape and beans and fill you in on the latest news in relation to varieties at an open evening on Thursday 15 June at 6pm or Friday 16 June at 10am at the company’s trial site in Shanagarry, Co Cork, or on Monday evening, 19 June at the company’s trial site in Dunleer, Co Louth.

Crops and cover crop cultivations

On Wednesday, 21 June the Irish Farmers Journal and Teagasc will bring you Crops and cover crop cultivations. Teagasc will display all the latest crops research around the site focusing on disease control, protein and added-value crops, oats and integrated pest management.

The Irish Farmers Journal has teamed up with Teagasc to bring attendees a cover crop planting demonstration with over 20 machines on display.

We’ll assess seedbeds and talk about the pros and cons of cover crops and different planting methods. Gates open at 10am with demonstrations at 12pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Seedtech open day

Seedtech will open up its trial site in Faithlegg, Co Waterford, to the public on 3 July. You must book in advance as spaces are limited.

The trial site will have the company’s latest varieties of barley, wheat, oats, rye, oilseed rape and beans on display.