Tillage farmers at the Irish Farmers Journal and Teagasc Crops and Crop Cultivation event in Oakpark last week shared their views on recent dry weather, input costs, the future of the sector and Government’s plan for its expansion.

While many reflected on a “bumper” year for tillage in 2022 due to high prices, most described the mix of current challenges for the sector as having cancelled this out.

Several farmers warned land availability pressures, driven by the dairy sector, and input costs, which continue to ride high, will hit the tillage sector hard this year.

Colman Barry, Cork

Cork tillage farmer Colman Barry with his nephew Liam Cashin.

“I’d be in the smaller scale of tillage farming, so mostly a mix of crops – cereals and break crops. Winter wheat would be the lead crop, malt barley, feeding and malting and there’s oats there as well. It’s spring oats this year. Beans then would be a break crop.

“Crops were coming under pressure there about a fortnight ago, but we got rain. There was a bit of a break in it there, we got about 20mm, which would be higher than average in the area. It was very welcome and we got it last weekend, just over 20mm there again.

“We’re coming on the back of a very high input year and then prices to be slashed as well, so it’s going to be a very tough year.

“Like all farming, it’s harder and harder to get anybody established in [tillage] and the age profile is rising. If you have a drive for it, I’m sure there’s opportunities.”

John McDonald, Carlow

Carlow tillage farmers John and Liam McDonald.

“Spray is dearer, fertiliser is dear and the yields are going to be back. You know where you’re going then – nowhere.

“The whole problem with the tillage farming is the costs are too high. It’s down 30% [the sprays] would want to be and the fertiliser. Down instead of up.

“We’re not trying to be doom and gloom, but it’s the reality at the minute. You’d like to get a fair living out of it. You need too much now to stay where we were.

"We need extra land to hold where we are and that’s wrong. I don’t like the idea of that. I’d rather stay small and get a living out of it.”

Liam McDonald, Carlow

“Our spring barley will be back. We were late now getting the rain.

“The dairy man is able to pay €500/600 for renting ground. You’d be better renting your own ground to them and let them on with it.

“We tried a few beans this year for the first time. They could do with more rain. We haven’t got a lot in this area.”

Callaghan McCarthy, Cork

Cork tillage farmer Callaghan McCarthy.

“I’m tillage farming 40 years. We grow malting barley, feed barley, winter wheat, beans. We have increased beans acreage. We’re growing beans since the demise of the sugar beet. It came through Dairygold at that stage, the contracts were up.

“The crops seemed to hold. It wasn’t as severe, but every day it was getting worse by the minute, but the rain seems to have hopefully done it.

Cork tillage farmer Callaghan McCarthy.

“The barley came to the point where it was earring out but it has kind of jumped a bit since. But the heads are short, they’re shorter than usual. We’ll wait and see will the grain fill and we’ll see how that works.”

“What bothers me is where we’re all headed in the future. Like anyone, I’ve family behind me and I feel what Ursula von der Leyen’s farm to fork is doing is offering us bows and arrows to fight artillery.

“She has no understanding, or Europe, of nature. There has to be a balance and they’re sending the balance the wrong way.

“Anytime the Government get involved, they don’t get it right anyway, for some reason. It’s like the Tillage Incentive Scheme last year. That’s hard for a good tillage farmer to understand.”