Farmers should try to avoid spraying during the hottest parts of the day.

As temperatures move towards the mid to high twenties it is a good idea to avoid spraying in the really hot parts of the day with all products, but particularly herbicides and plant growth regulators.

Moving with the sprayer in the mornings and the evenings means applications are made when the crop is not as stressed.

As crops could be under stress it is good to double check where nutrition is needed or maybe a bio-stimulant could be added.

Walking through crops, you may notice some leaves curled up in the heat, particularly when it comes to winter wheat. The sunshine should help with grain fill on winter crops, but the flowering period might be cut short.

Potato growers will be irrigating for scab in most cases and irrigation systems are working across the country on vegetable crops.