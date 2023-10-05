Tillage farmers across the country are “livid” with the “paltry aid payment” secured by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, according to the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG).

The Minister announced on Tuesday that there will be a tillage support scheme available to tillage farmers due to the wet weather and high costs, with a payment of just over €11/ac.

IGGG president Bobby Miller said that due to the energy supply issue brought on by the war in Ukraine, tillage farmers have faced “rocketing input costs to grow crops”, including more expensive fertiliser, sprays, diesel and machinery parts.

He said this has left tillage farmers in a “very vulnerable financial state for this past growing season”.

Weather

“The weather has played havoc this year, which compounded the plight of tillage farmers, leaving some with unharvestable crops now.

Tillage farmers need greater support, said the IGGG. \ Claire Nash

“The cost of production on owned land for our most commonly grown crop, spring barley, stands approximately at €550/ac this past season.

“What are those who have lost whole fields due to the weather to think of an €11/ac aid payment? Where is the infrastructure to support them?” Miller asked.

‘Unfathomable’

The IGGG president said it is “unfathomable that this is the best our Government can offer with a ceiling payment of €2,800”.

“How about the hardship payments to pig producers, cattle finishers, etc, in the recent past that we agree was badly needed for them?

Tillage farmers have been hit with high input costs, said the IGGG. \ Claire Nash

“This Government claims it wants to support Irish grain growers in order to increase the tillage area and achieve national greenhouse gas emissions targets set out in its own climate action plan.

“An Irish tillage-only farm is practically carbon neutral. This aid payment will do very little to neutralise the deep concern of tillage farmers at present,” he said.

Read more