A report on potential solutions which might drive on the tillage sector is expected by the end of July. \ Claire Nash

The Food Vision 2030 tillage group has been put to work and asked to come up with solutions that might drive the sector forward by the end of July.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has tasked the group with providing a detailed plan and recommendations by mid-summer, with a final plan to be submitted during the final quarter of 2023.

The group met for the first time on Thursday and was chaired by chair of the Agricultural Trust Matt Dempsey.

Group participants are drawn from farming organisations, as well as industry and State bodies.

Importance

Laying out his stall on the tillage sector following the meeting, Minister McConalogue highlighted that it is one of the most carbon efficient sectors in Irish agriculture.

He reminded stakeholders that, as set out in Food Vision 2030 and in the Climate Action Plan 2023, there is a target to have a national tillage area of 400,000ha by 2030.

“The tillage sector plays a very important role in contributing to our food and feed security. It is a major contributor of high-quality grain to the animal feed industry and straw for feeding and bedding.

“It also makes a significant contribution to the food and drinks sector, a sector that is going from strength to strength,” he said.

Concerns

The Minister noted that he is “acutely aware” of the current concerns among tillage growers, with lower grain prices and high input costs combined with difficult weather conditions that affected autumn and spring sowing.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

“We must focus on developing the many opportunities that are within our control and I believe that, working together, we can grow this important sector in the years ahead while further enhancing its competitiveness and environmental credentials,” he added.

Group chair Matt Dempsey said the forum’s primary objective is to set clear targets and recommend policies to increase tillage output given the high level of imports in the sector.

Food Vision 2030 tillage group chair Matt Dempsey. \ Barry Cronin

He said he will work with group members to “develop a blueprint that will stimulate the Irish tillage sector in its drive for greater output, efficiency and profitability”.

Read more

Tillage decline for Irish farmers