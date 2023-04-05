I’m told that the Agricultural Trust chair Matt Dempsey will lead the soon to be formalised Food Vision tillage group.
Dempsey is the current president of Tillage Industry Ireland, a group formed to bring together members of the industry to work on positive change. It, along with the IFA, Irish Grain Growers Group, Teagasc and presumably feed mills, the drinks sector and Bord Bia will feature along with young farmers on the committee.
