The Tillage Incentive Scheme for 2023 is now open for farmers to apply.

The overall budget for the scheme is €10m and it provides for two rates of payment.

The first is a payment of €400/ha for area newly converted to tillage in 2023 and the second is a maintenance payment of €200/ha for area converted in 2022 and a farmer maintaining their tillage area in 2023.

Making the announcement, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue highlighted how the Tillage Incentive Scheme was first introduced in 2022, as a direct result of the impact on Irish agriculture and supply chains arising from the situation in Ukraine and the availability and price of animal feed and fertilisers in Ireland.

The Minister said that as the aggression in the Ukraine has continued so too has the impact on Irish farmers and therefore he is extending the scheme into 2023.

The Tillage Incentive Scheme in 2022 was a success with a 6% (over 20,000ha) increase in tillage area over 2021.

There is, Minister McConalogue said, an ambition for continued growth of the tillage sector as highlighted in the Food Vision 2030 Strategy and more recently in the Climate Action Plan where a target has been set to increase the area under tillage crops to 400,000ha by 2030.

The Tillage Incentive Scheme aims to provide support to Tillage farmers who continue to maintain the current tillage area converted under TIS 2022 and allow for additional conversion to tillage crops in 2023.

Farmers wishing to apply for the 2023 Tillage Incentive Scheme should do so through www.agfood.ie before the closing date of 7 July 2023.