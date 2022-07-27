Among the many consequences of the war in Ukraine has been the upending of the supply of vast amounts of grain from the world’s fifth largest producer. This has led to concerns over availability and fears of significant global shortages.
Tragically, this may result in a food crisis across many parts of the developing world, but its impact is felt globally, including in Ireland. As tillage only comprises a relatively small portion of Irish agriculture, Ireland imports about two-thirds of its grain requirements.
SHARING OPTIONS: