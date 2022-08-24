In the live demonstration arena, there will be machinery working not only in stubble, but in several different cover crops.

Tillage-Live will return to Scotland in September.

The Tillage-Live event, which has been running for over 30 years, will return to Scotland next month.

The event is the UK's national crop establishment demonstration and is organised by the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA).

The AEA is the trade association representing manufacturers and importers of agricultural machinery in the UK.

The event will be held at Dunbar and will take place on Wednesday 28 September. Organisers say machinery manufacturers will be holding demonstrations of crop establishment technology including ploughs, cultivators, sprayers, conventional, strip tillage and direct drills.

In the live demonstration arena, there will be machinery working not only in stubble, but in several different cover crops.

A selection of sprayers will also be running in this area.

Demonstrations

Organisers have said working demonstrations will be held from manufacturers including Amazone, Horsch, KRM, Kuhn, Kverneland, John Deere, McCormick, Ovlac, Sumo, Opico and Vaderstad.

The event also includes Sprayer demonstrations and a static exhibition area. This year’s knowledge trail includes a look at soils and cover crops as well as tyres and soil protection.

Tillage-Live is organised by the AEA and has been held since 1992.

Organisers have said working demonstrations will be held from manufacturers including Amazone, Horsch, KRM, Kuhn, Kverneland, John Deere, McCormick, Ovlac, Sumo, Opico and Vaderstad.