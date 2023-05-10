John Crowley’s spring barley in Co Wexford. A Teagasc/Boortmalt crop walk was held on the farm this week. \ Claire Nash

Spring barley

Spring barley crops vary hugely in growth stages across the country and within farms. This makes management difficult. Consider cutting back nitrogen on crops being planted at present or in the past few days.

Some may only be emerging and could be due nitrogen, while others are at the weed spray and early-sown crops could need a fungicide.

Applying a fluroxypyr-based product allows wild oats to be tackled at the same time. Recent rain will help to drive weeds, be happy that all weeds are germinated before applying.

Use Axial Pro for wild oats at no less than 0.6l/ha in a mix with these products. If wild oats have gone past GS29, then up the rate to 0.82l/ha. This high rate is also needed for canary grass control. Foxtrot can be used at 1l/ha.

Trace elements should also be applied at this time, and if applying an aphicide apply at this time as well, where it has not been applied at the two to three leaf stage.

Net blotch is widespread on Planet, and any fungicide on this variety should include a strobilurin or an SDHI.

Beans

Chocolate spot is rampant in some bean crops sown in late February and early March, and an early fungicide may be needed to keep it under control. The first fungicide is normally applied at the start of flowering, but assess risk.

Downy mildew is also present. Nutrition may be a help here. Target grass weeds where needed in beans as well.

Winter barley

The majority of winter barley crops should be receiving or have received their final fungicide around now. The final fungicide should be applied at awns peeping for the best control of ramularia.

Some will have delayed timings to keep intervals wide on three-spray programmes, but get the final application of a triazole, SDHI and folpet on as soon as possible.

Winter wheat and oats

Keep an eye on disease levels on these crops. T2s on winter wheat should be applied to the flag leaf. Folpet should be applied with a triazole and an SDHI or a Revystar or Inatreq based product.

A different product should be used for the T2 spray than was used for the T1. Products should be alternated to prevent resistance.

The final sprays on winter oats will be due shortly when the head is emerging. A mildewcide should be applied along with a triazole like Proline and an SDHI.

Wild bird cover

The closing date for planting wild bird cover is 15 May. A 2m uncultivated strip needs to be left between the crop and the field boundary. This is not required where a 3m uncultivated buffer has been left beside a watercourse. Check the requirements with your adviser before planting.

BISS

Make sure to make an appointment with your adviser to complete your BISS application. Applications have to be submitted by 29 May and will take time to complete with all the new rules.