Extra thought should again be given to the type of seed to plant this spring to meet the needs of the coming season.

Reasonable drying: Depending on where you are in the country, land dried out a good bit towards the end of last week and there may be further soakage and drying in the week ahead.

But this may be very regional as there was a lot more rain across the midlands and western half of the country.

Recent cooler temperatures are helping to slow growth. W

hile one should wait for a safe weather window to apply any quantity of fertiliser, once active growth conditions become likely it will be time to get fertiliser applied.

Higher soil and air temperatures are already evident across much of the south of the country where there is some fertiliser being applied.

For most of the country, growth levels are still low and that eases the pressure to feed big crops.

Fertiliser: While fertiliser may not yet be essential, it is time to consider getting some N and the P and K applied on winter crops. Try and get all your P applied in this first application – you can top up with extra K later if needed.

Some rape crops may not need any N and most others may need very little – be guided by green area index.

Strong winter cereals crops only need around 30kg N/ha to keep them ticking over. Rapid growth at stem elongation is where the big N demand hits.

Do not forget the importance of correct pH for all crops. This may require the application of granular lime in spring to help bring pH level up to the required level.

Sulphur is important too, especially on light worn land that has not received a lot of organic manures.

On worn ground, target 15kg S/ha for cereals and 25-30kg on winter oilseed rape (the higher rate on lighter land).

Where trace elements are known to be deficient, consider the use of WolfTrax micronutrients on your fertiliser to prevent the appearance of symptoms and loss of yield potential.

Time for a rethink: With planting likely to get going again shortly, it is worth trying to take stock of the changing world situation.

Fertiliser is very expensive and grain prices seem set to remain very volatile. Grain may be scarce next harvest but it could also be quite unaffordable to our main markets.

For these reasons it is important that farmers, especially discussion groups, consider the changed situation we find ourselves in and consider crops to grow and ways to grow them if inputs are to be scarce or unavailable either this year or next.

In this current conflict, fertiliser prices could rise much further, making them very questionable in terms of their cost effectiveness.

So can you get access to organic manures of any sort to help decrease the need for imported products which just may not be there.

This may yet need another rethink of the crops that you will grow this year and maybe even a conversation with a neighbour regarding a feeding stuff that may be scarce or unavailable next year.