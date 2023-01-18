Rolling cover crops

Ground conditions have not improved much in recent days and there are showers and unsettled weather forecast for the coming week.

However, some farmers have used the frost to their advantage and taken out the roller this week in cover crop fields. Rolling cover crops in hard frost can break the stem and kill the plant, avoiding the need for glyphosate use.

Frost is set to stick around until Friday morning, but temperatures may not go low enough for rolling to be effective. Temperatures of 3-4°C earlier this week were ideal. No doubt some farmers were up early to take advantage of this.

If volunteers and grass weeds are a problem in these crops then they will need to be controlled ahead of sowing.

Poor winter crops

There are plenty of poor winter crops across the country. It’s hard to look out at missing patches in fields, but don’t panic just yet. When field conditions improve plant counts can be done.

Teagasc tillage specialist Ciarán Collins advised farmers last week that working with a low plant count can be more economical, as the economics of re-planting aren’t very good given seed and establishment costs that have been invested.

No phosphorus allowed

Remember if you don’t have an up-to-date set of soil samples this year then you do not have a phosphorus allowance, so you cannot spread phosphorus on land.

If your soil samples are not up-to-date, you need to get out with the sampler or book them in as soon as possible. Samples should be taken at least every four years, but three would be ideal.

Slurry

You can now spread slurry in some regions, but of course ground conditions will leave big tracks and damage soil at present.

Current rainfall and soil temperatures do not make for efficient slurry use so hold tight. New rules will also dictate the timing of applications.

New nitrates rules come into effect this year. Slurry applied to tillage land with a splash plate must be incorporated within 24 hours of application.

Pig slurry should be applied with low emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment.

Tillage Conference

The annual Teagasc National Tillage Conference is on next Wednesday, 25 January. The theme of this year’s event is “Mitigating risks that challenge future sustainable production”. It kicks off at 9.45am in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Co Kilkenny.

Highlights of the day include an update on research into barley yellow dwarf virus and aphid monitoring, disease control, value added protein and grass weeds. Some of the event will be available to view online. You can register at www.teagasc.ie/tillagecon23

Pesticides submissions

You have until Friday, 20 January to submit to the Department of Agriculture’s consultation on the new Sustainable Use of Pesticides Regulations. You can send your opinions and suggestions to surconsultation@agriculture.gov.ie