Liam Day sowing Laureate spring barley at a rate of 200kg/hectacre with the Calor Gas bottling plant in the background at Whitegate, Co Cork at the weekend. \ Donal O' Leary

Weather

The weekend provided an opportunity to work in the fields for the first time in weeks. For some this meant tending to winter crops, which had not been seen to at all this season due to ground conditions while sowing was carried out on drier fields. It looks like the coming week is bringing high pressure and drier weather, which will hopefully allow for a big dent to be made in spring planting.

Spring cereals

As we move into late April, seeding rate needs to increase again. Teagasc guidelines are to sow 350 seeds/m2 to establish 300 plants of spring barley. Placing establishment at 90%, you’re looking at seed rates of around 190-200kg/ha (12st/ac or more) depending on thousand grain weights.

Make sure to put out adequate phosphorus and potassium on crops. Spring barley on index 3 soils for P and K need 25kg/ha (20 units/acre) of P and 75kg/ha (60 units/acre) of K.

Early sown spring cereals are looking fairly good for most. Patches on headlands and wet spots are easier to take given current conditions. Nitrogen top dressing is still needed on some of these crops, while herbicides will also be needed in the coming days. Spring beans planted recently should receive a pre-emergence spray as soon as ground conditions allow. Damp soil can be a benefit for pre-emergence spraying and will allow the job to be done ahead of sowing opportunities for spring cereals.

Winter wheat

Some will have made it out to winter wheat crops with growth regulator at the weekend, and crops should receive an application by GS31. The main split of nitrogen is needed on wheat by GS32 and some crops are at this stage now or coming very near it. Apply 100-125kg/ha or 80-100 units/acre.

Watch out for rust in crops and treat with a strobilurin. Keep an eye out for the third last leaf on crops to apply the T1 fungicide. Nutrition should be applied where needed, use previous field history to guide you.

Winter barley

All nitrogen will be needed by GS32. Some crops are now receiving fungicide and there is evidence of Rhynchosporium in the more susceptible varieties like Cassia or Infinity. Three-spray programmes will be needed in high pressure areas, but many in the midlands and further north should be able to use a two-spray programme. Keep an eye on timings and don’t let disease get away on you. It’s difficult in current weather.

At GS31-33 apply an azole/strobilurin mix or a mix with an SDHI fungicide. A strobilurin will be needed where there is a risk of net blotch. A growth regulator could be added at this timing if you are gone past GS32. Treat nutrient deficiencies at this time.

Manganese and magnesium are most common. Stressed crops may benefit from the use of a seaweed or bio-stimulant in current conditions.

Crop Protection Magazine

It’s free inside this week’s paper keep a copy safe for rates and records throughout the year.