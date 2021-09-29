Get as much planting as possible done in the next 10-14 days to help make the most of good autumn conditions. \ Philip Doyle

Planting under way again: Many of the last 10 days of September provided good planting opportunities for growers across most of the country.

Rainfall amounts were generally low for the month up to midweek, but there was significant local variation due to heavy cloudbursts.

As we slip into October, it is all stations go for planting.

There may be occasional interruptions to planting but the forecasted drop in temperatures takes away an amount of the high-growth risk.

The exceptions will be in parts of the south and in fields that carry a particularly high take-all risk, like a second wheat after high-yielding break crops on healthy soil. The greater hit from take-all is always felt on land that can deliver very high first wheat yields.

Planting: There is no right or wrong for sowing either wheat or barley first – the field and rotation should be the main factors in that decision. But spring oat varieties should be sown later to minimise the increasing problems associated with development stages in spring and the risks associated with frost, as well as the regular problems of mildew and crown rust.

Target wheat and/or barley in safe rotational slots first, but areas further south and closer to the coast might slow planting progress for another week or so to help against BYDV and excessive autumn growth.

Latitude might be used on seed for high take-all risk fields, but it is best to delay planting until the second half of October (if possible).

Drill two-row and conventional six-row barley at 320-350 seeds/m2 or 160-175kg/ha (10.2-11.1st/ac) for 50g thousand grain weight (TGW) seed. It is useful to have an idea of the TGW of your seed, but do not take it as an absolute number, as it is difficult to get this accurate. Look at the seed as well as the label and use your own judgement too. Drill hybrid barley at around 200 seeds/m2 or 100kg/ha (6.4st/ac) for 50g TGW seed.

Drill early winter wheat at around 200 seeds/m2, which is around 100kg/ha (6.4st/ac) for 50g TGW seed, where establishment will be good. Hold off on oats for another week or so.

Slugs: They seem to be more active recently, so watch higher risk fields and crops. Tighten seedbeds well during cultivation and roll post-planting. Good seedbeds are important to help solve many different problems.

Basic slug traps put out immediately post-sowing can be a very useful indicator of slug risk and pellets should be applied ASAP where the risk is seen to be high.

Fertilisation: Consider some seedbed fertiliser (P and K) on low-fertility fields, especially for winter barley. This might still be applied as organic fertiliser, which should be incorporated as close to application as possible.

Fields destined for spring crops should be soil sampled now before land gets too wet. Get the samples away for analysis now so the testing results will be available in time for spring planting.