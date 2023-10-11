Weather

Starting with some good news, there is currently dry weather in the forecast from this Saturday to next Wednesday. We all know forecasts can change, but at present the outlook is good.

Progress

This week was a varied one on tillage farms. A dry spell allowed for many jobs to be tackled, from harvesting of cereals and maize, to the baling of straw and winter cereal planting. Tuesday night saw rain arrive again and put a stop to progress. Dry weather in the forecast will hopefully allow for more work to be completed. Up to now there has really been very little done. An industry estimate this week put the maize harvest at 15-20% complete, but this figure is higher in the south of the country. Land was taking a long time to dry out, so this stopped winter cereal planting from getting fully off the ground. The weekend saw very little drying weather and it wasn’t really until Monday afternoon that ground was drying out properly, with some strong sunshine. Many worked in drier fields over the weekend and got pockets planted up until Tuesday night.

Budget

This week’s budget is disappointing and out of touch. As farmers struggle to gather last year’s crops and plant this year’s, it is hard to believe that the Government has not thrown support behind the sector – which it says it wishes to increase the area of by 52,000ha by 2030. The best thing that farmers can do now is sit down and do the books, make the best cropping plan possible and see what will deliver the best return. Remember, all tillage incomes will decline significantly this year. There are many out there with crops to cut and many struggling to plant winter cereals. Pick up the phone and talk to your fellow farmers.

Deadlines

The deadline for planting catch crops under ACRES has been extended until 31 October. Usually, the advice is to plant as early as possible, but at this stage there will be little growth. It would be better to try and get crops in during better conditions and avoid damage to soil. Keep an eye on the forecast and aim for a dry spell to plant. The closed period for spreading slurry begins on 15 October. Tillage farms with a grassland stocking rate of over 150kg/ha must spread with low-emission slurry-spreading (LESS) equipment or incorporate the slurry within 24 hours.

Pre-emergence

For those who have planted winter cereals, there may be an opportunity to apply a pre-emergence herbicide spray or an early post-emergence spray. The earlier the application, the better control there is for grass weeds. However, if ground conditions are not suitable then you should not travel. Making deep tracks is not good for your soil. Consult with your agronomist on the most suitable herbicide options for you. Avoid fields with blackgrass for winter crops.

Burning

The deadline for burning bushes/hedge trimmings on-farm is 30 November. You will not be able to burn after this date.