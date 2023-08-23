Harvest

Harvest remains the priority, and while some farmers are finishing up the cereal harvest there are others with large amounts to cut still. Straw is another big job to be completed. Spring beans are also being cut across the country and February-sown crops will continue to come in before the end of August.

Straw

On the tillage pages (p34-35) I detail the P and K value of straw and the costs involved in baling straw. From the figures it is clear that chopping makes sense for many. If you have a yield of five round 4X4 bales/ac and receive €20/bale you have an income of €100/bale minus costs of €7/bale to bale, €12/ac to turn, as well as losing the P, K and carbon from the soil. So, €100/ac for straw incorporation makes economic sense. Value your straw properly before selling.

Oilseed rape

Plenty of you have been planting oilseed rape and there is still plenty of time to get those crops in. You can plant up to around 10 September, but earlier is better. Order your seed now to ensure you get the variety that you are happy with. A pre-emergence weed spray is the best way of controlling weeds in oilseed rape. There are plenty of options out there such as Butisan S, Rapsan, Katamaran Turbo and Sirtaki CS. Cleranda will be needed on the Clearfield varieties which are used where brassica weeds are a problem.

Stubble cultivation

Nitrates rules require stubbles to be cultivated after harvest. Remember you do not need to cultivate ahead of winter crops or on organic farms and you can leave 25% of your cereal area uncultivated to provide a habitat for endangered birds which depend on over-winter stubble.

Catch crops

Catch crops can help to collect nutrients from the soil, improve soil structure and add organic matter to the soil. There are loads of options out there. Watch your costs and don’t break the bank if planting this season. Remember to use seed which has been tested for grass weeds. Bags will carry a label to say they have been tested for grass weeds where the test has been carried out. Remember if grazing these crops rules state that you need a grass lie-back equal in area to the forage crop if you plan to graze it. This rule is extremely frustrating, but at present that is the rule and you will be penalised if inspected and are grazing or have grazed these crops without a grass lie-back.

Fertiliser database

Don’t forget you need to be register for the fertiliser database to purchase fertiliser after 1 September and can put in your closing stocks from 14 September.

Seed testing

Many farmers will have winter cereal seed left over from last season which they did not get to plant. A germination test is recommended on this seed to check it is up to standards and you can then adjust your seeding rate accordingly. This can be done at the Department of Agriculture’s seed testing laboratory in Backweston. It costs about €12 per sample and details can be found on the Department’s website.