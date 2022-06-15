Some farmers who wouldn't normally invest in a T3 have done so this year.

Final fungicides

Most winter wheat crops have now received their final fungicide thanks to the speed of flowering and good spraying conditions. Higher temperatures should help get flowering completed quickly to help reduce the risk of ear blight infection.

With a good grain price available at present many farmers who would not normally apply a T3 are making the spend. For any remaining ear sprays, target crops as soon as possible using a combined triazole such as Prosaro or Magnello, possibly adding a strobilurin where rust is a risk.

Many spring barley crops have now received their final fungicide but some are still only getting to awns appearing stage. Apply the final fungicide as awns and ears are pushing through.

Include a contact active like Folpet in the tank mix and remember it is purely a protectant fungicide so early application is important.

Final sprays might include products like Siltra, Revystar, Fandango, Elatus Era, Bontima etc., or a prothioconazole plus strobilurin or SDHI mix. Always include Folpet in the tank mix.

Final sprays on spring oats at heads out could be Elatus Era, or it may need a specific mildewicide like Tern or a Helix combination if mildew is present and active.

Final sprays on spring wheat will also be a triazole mix such as Prosaro, Gleam or Magnello, plus or minus a strobilurin or a morpholine if needed. The inclusion of Folpet could be advantageous.

Crows

Crows are already out in force in winter barley crops, so take sensible precautions to keep them out of the high-risk areas.

Perhaps the risk will be significantly reduced now that rain is softening up grassland where there are obviously a lot of leatherjackets and other grubs this year, but it still makes sense to try and prevent initial attack along by crop edges, beside wire fences, under over-hanging wires, around lodged patches, etc.

Hawks, kites, balloons, humming tape or scarecrows might be used in these areas. If possible, refrain from using bangers until an attack has occurred.

Grass weeds

Now is the ideal time of year to get out and walk winter crops, assess if there is disease present and note any poor patches of growth.

This is also the time to look out for grass weeds in winter crops. Problems usually start in the headlands and along the field margins.

You should also look out for patches where machinery entered the field or where balers and combines were cleaned down. Blackgrass, brome, canary grass, Italian ryegrass, meadow grass, scutch and wild oats should all be on your radar.

Some of these will prove difficult to pull, but this should be done where the weeds are present in small amounts. Spraying, and topping and spraying, are other options. Where infestations are really bad whole crop might be an option, but you must be sure that the crop has not gone to seed before cutting.