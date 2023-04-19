Sowing

Dry weather is prevailing at last, and hopefully will continue to allow spring sowing to be completed. However, there are showers in the forecast. Time is pushing on for crops like spring oats and wheat.

The focus now should be on spring barley, maize, beet and potato planting, but farmers with beans to plant might also push on this week as the Protein Aid payment is significant.

Spring barley is our biggest crop, and will be the priority for most. As noted last week, keep spring barley seed rates high at around 190-200kg/ha (12st/ac or more) depending on thousand grain weights and betting on 90% establishment rates.

Early-sown spring cereals: Most early-sown cereals have received or need their nitrogen top-dressing at this stage. Many crops are now due herbicide and trace element applications.

Treat any nutrient deficiencies early, as if symptoms occur some damage is already done to crop growth.

Fungicides

There is plenty of disease in winter wheat, and this may mean a T0 on some crops which are away from their T1 spray. You will need to consult with your agronomist and keep an eye on growth to see if it can hold.

If yellow rust is present it needs to be controlled and Septoria should not be allowed to take hold. Levels are particularly high in some parts of the country.

T1s are due on some crops in the coming days and they will need to include a multi-site, along with an SDHI, Revysol or Inatreq. You must alternate chemistry on your wheat so whatever is used on the T1 will not be used on the T2, with the exception of the multi-site. Look after any nutrient deficiencies at this time as well if needed.

On winter barley most crops have received a T1. If not, they should as soon as possible. Moderate levels of disease are present across the country.

Rhynchosporium is present in crops, particular in two-row varieties, while net blotch is also prevalent with mildew in some areas. Some more forward crops on three-spray programmes are now due a second fungicide and growth regulator application.

Wild oats

Wild oats must be controlled before GS41 (after flag leaf emerged and before awns emerge), but the herbicide should be applied as soon as possible where needed and at the full rate of 0.82L/ha at this stage in the season on winter crops. This spray should also cover canary grass at the full rate.

Maize, beet, arable silage

Many are considering increasing maize and beet area. Ensure that you have a market for this increased area. If planting arable silage, make sure that you plant seed which meets requirements for the protein payment.

The seed split should be 50/50 protein and cereals. The liming scheme closes for applications on 20 April. Tillage farms with a grassland stocking rate above 170kg/ha are not eligible to apply.