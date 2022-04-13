The main split of nitrogen needs to be applied to winter cereals before crops move into the stem extension phase. \ Philip Doyle

Planting well underway

Rain caused some problems in places over the past week but there was still a lot of work done. For many the focus is now on maize, beet, potatoes and spring rape.

Low air temperatures continued to hold back growth, but warmer conditions forecast may now drive on growth. Nature always intervenes to adjust growth stages to dates. The majority of wheat crops will now move into stem extension, with most barley and oat crops already extending.

Growth regulation

Cold and frost have made growth regulation awkward up to now but many crops have been treated. With growth now likely to speed up, all PGRs will have more visual impact. We are not yet late in terms of crop development so it is unlikely that we are heading for a burst of accelerated extension.

Wheat crops at GS31 need to have growth regulator applied. This can be as simple as CCC (1.2-1.5 l/ha) or a Moddus plus CCC (0.2 + 1.0 l/ha) mix. Both of these benefit from warmer conditions.

Medax Max plus CCC (0.2-0.25kg + 1.0 l/ha) might be safer if temperatures remain low. If you are cutting back on applied N you may need less PGR.

Growth regulation may not be essential on all winter barley crops but it should be considered on crops that are being pushed hard, on weaker strawed varieties and especially on some six-rows. Possibly also where fertility is high or variable. Treatments will generally be combinations of Moddus or Medax Max, plus CCC.

Many winter oat crops are now at a strong GS32 and may already have been treated. Where lodging risk is high, a second treatment might be considered during stem extension up to GS39. This could be Ceraide, K2 or Medax Max. Later applications can give more overall shortening but early applications are essential to strengthen the stem base.

Nitrogen

All winter crops should have the main split applied by GS31 which is the start of the main demand period. It is also important to get N onto emerged malting barley crops where you want to keep down protein levels.

Fungicide: Some winter barley crops have already been sprayed, while others await their first fungicide. First sprays will be a combination of prothioconazole, plus an SDHI or a strobilurin.

These might be co-formulations like Elatus Era, Macfare, Mandarin, Siltra, Zephyr etc., or straights like Proline, Decoy, Pecari, Pride, Prostar, Protendo or Rudis, plus a strobilurin or an SDHI.

Wheat crops should be sprayed once the third last leaf is fully unfolded. This may be a week or two away yet in most crops but it can come very quickly when growth gets going.

Product options include Ascra Xpro, Elatus Era, Questar, Revystar XL, or a prothioconazole plus an SDHI. Add Folpet at 1.5l/ha at the T1 timing. Eyespot and yellow rust are evident on some varieties in places so make sure you are well covered against these diseases also.