Good conditions

Weather has remained good this week and has allowed field work to either continue or, in areas with wetter weather, begin. While some farmers are ploughing and sowing, others have been harvesting potatoes in difficult conditions.

Use the window while you can to get work done. It is still early for spring sowing, so prioritise work with winter crops, whether that be fertiliser application or spraying.

Buffer zones

Last week I wrote that clarity was needed on buffer zones in fields. The Department of Agriculture had not responded to this query at the time of going to print. Keep an eye online and in management notes next week for an update.

Beans price and seed rate

Dairygold announced a minimum contract price of €285/t for beans on Wednesday, 15 February. The co-op is a huge advocate for native protein, and this price is no doubt trying to encourage farmers to get crops in the ground.

Drills have been out in parts of the country, but many have held off for fear that weather will turn or the crows will do harm to early bean crops. If weather holds no doubt there will be a big push to plant crops towards the end of this month.

Bean seed is quite big this year, so make sure to change your seed rate accordingly. Seedtech have put the thousand grain weight of Lynx beans at 533g. At a target plant population of 35 plants/m2 and an establishment rate of 85%, that equates to a seed rate of 220kg/ha. That’s about 14 stone/ac.

You should adjust the seeding rate depending on ground conditions and soil type. Once beans are in get them rolled and the pre-emergence spray on as soon as possible. High water volumes are essential with products containing clomazone like Stallion or Centium.

Fertiliser

Some farmers have gone out with fertiliser on winter barley and oilseed rape over the past few days. Many winter barley crops have held their colour really well over the wet winter.

While it is good to maintain that colour and protect plants, the benefits of early nitrogen to yield are questionable. Research from Teagasc would not suggest any major yield benefits from this practice, so don’t go crazy with rates if you are going out. Keep it to compounds.

ITLUS Conference

Please note that I had the wrong date in for the Irish Tillage and Land Use Society’s (ITLUS’s) conference last week. The event takes place on Wednesday, 22 February in the Teagasc Crops Research Centre in Co Carlow. Pre-registration is essential by emailing itlussec50@gmail.com.

Safety

It’s a busy time, but ensure you get through tasks safely and that machinery is in good condition and has been properly serviced. It’s early in the season, so take your time.