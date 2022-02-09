It is time to get organised for N, P K an S plans for both winter and spring crops.

Back to normal: The long dry spell seems to have been broken across most of the country so far in February, with many parts of the west already having more rain than most eastern counties got in all of January.

The rain has to fall at some point and it is better that it fall in the winter as there is a long way to go yet.

Land was dry and crops look remarkably strong as air temperatures run about 2°C above normal for the time of year.

Even soil temperatures are higher than normal, with many of the Met stations now well above 6°C.

Spring nitrogen: We might normally begin to think about nitrogen once we get towards mid-February but with the cost of fertiliser and the very strong crops, it is better left in the bag for a little while yet when there will hopefully be a bit more certainty in the weather.

Nitrogen (N) is about growth – no growth, no need.

There is a little intermittent growth at the moment but it is still somewhat risky to apply expensive nitrogen, especially given that most crops are very bulky and strong to begin with.

In my mind the exception might be a winter barley crop that is going backwards, but it would only need 5-8kg N/ha to keep it ticking over.

Any more than that is a risk and it would be less justified if you are going to cut back on total N rate.

While crops will look better from early N, there is little to indicate that it puts more grain in the tank so make best use of it when growth gets going.

Oilseed rape: Use green area index (GAI) to guide the spring N rate on winter rape. Most crops have a lot of canopy so use that to decrease your total applied N.

Some crops may not need any N for canopy production, as it is already there, while others may need 30-90kg N/ha.

All crops should get 60kg N/ha as late into stem extension as it is practical to apply it, to drive yield.

Many crops have a GAI of between 2.0 and 3.5 this spring so get it tested as a way to save on N and maximise yield.

Remember, too much canopy will decrease seed yield.

P, K and S: Do not forget these important nutrients. Some may be tempted to not apply them but that would be foolish on low-index soils.

Apply less, but not none, because there is always next season. Compound fertiliser options may be more limited this year so check out the market for what is available and be ready.

Most crops should not need a big amount of early N so that gives some product and rate flexibility.

Don’t forget about sulphur. This remains a very important nutrient, especially on worn light land and for oilseed rape.

With N rates reduced for the latter, it is still important to get about 25kg/ha of S applied.

For P and K you can cut back more on high Index 3 soils than you should on low Index 3 or on Index 1 and 2 soils.

Lime is still the most important nutrient.