There is an urgency now to get spring crops sprayed for weeds, disease and possibly growth regulation.

Enough rain now: While rain was needed in May, most tillage regions have now received well above their monthly long term average, some are almost twofold and this is causing difficulties in getting work done.

Most spring crops have recovered well from the early dryness, but some still show yellow patches in fields, which may be more to do with lack of growth than element deficiency.

A few weeks ago work was generally up-to-date on tillage farms. Now, a lot of spring barley crops are waiting on their first fungicide, as broken weather continues to delay application. The same can be said of fungicide application to all winter crops.

Given the spring growth patterns, it is important to take stock of all spring crops in terms of density, growth levels, rates of nitrogen applied and the risk of lodging.

Winter cereals: Most crops of winter wheat and barley are now waiting on fungicide application. Heads are out or emerging on winter barley and flag leaves are out or emerging on winter wheat and oats. Crops remain quite clean, but a wet May is a precursor to disease infection and spread so there is no room for complacency.

Get T2 fungicides applied to winter wheat at the first opportunity once the flag leaf is fully unfolded. Given the change in the weather, this should be one of the newer fungicide actives – Inatreq or Revysol. SDHI/triazole combinations could be used where either of the aforementioned were used at T1, but crops show good potential and so it is better to be sure, especially if you have forward sold at good prices.

Winter barley is also awaiting its final spray and this is arguably more urgent because of the need to apply a contact active to control ramularia. Early application of folpet is key here because resistance to other actives is very variable and unpredictable.

As well as folpet, the final spray should include a triazole plus an SDHI or a strobilurin and there are many different combinations, either pre-formulated or as mixes.

Oat crops are at various stages, from flag leaf emerging to early booting. Some crops may need fungicide cover, but the final spray is best left until earing out or eared out and this is still a week or more away in most crops.

Spring crops: Barley crops range from late tillering to GS32/33 and the first fungicide should be applied. Crops remain clean but it is possible that disease will get a foothold by the time fungicides are applied so there is little scope for taking chances. Fungicide options will now include prothioconazole plus either a strobilurin or an SDHI partner. Brand options include Siltra, Ceriax, Zephyr, Bontima, Elatus Era, Vareon, Rexystar, Lentyma, Skyway etc.

Most wheat and oat crops are at GS31/32 and so at growth regulator stage. The cold spring has slowed development relative to other years. Where lodging risk is low, CCC alone at 0.8-1.0l/ha should suffice. Where risk is higher, a Moddus (0.15-0.2l/ha) or Medax Max (0.2kg/ha) plus CCC (1.0 l/ha) would be a stronger combination.