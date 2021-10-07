This week, the Irish Farmers Journal tillage team talks about international wheat prices, Flahavan’s quotas, aphids, carbon, Minister Hackett and anaerobic digestion.

It’s been a mixed week in terms of progress in the fields. Field conditions have deteriorated in the north, west and parts of the midlands, with little sowing having taken place over the week.

However, in the east and southeast, kinder weather has allowed some sowing to take place.

However, as usual, there has been plenty of developments in markets over the past seven days in the tillage sector.

Listen to the full podcast below