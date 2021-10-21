Mixed weather returned to Ireland this week, with rainfall amounts ranging from 10mm to 40mm, depending on location.
However, field work continued on many farms including sowing, spraying, potato and beet harvesting.
In another busy week on the tillage podcast, Stephen Robb is joined by Andy Doyle and Siobhan Walsh to discuss a range of topics including seeding rates, slugs, Jason Clay, climate targets, biogas, vertical farms and record grain prices.
Listen to the full podcast below:
