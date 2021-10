Fertiliser markets and use were among the topics of this week's Tillage Podcast .

In episode 13 of the Tillage Podcast, Andy Doyle and Siobhan Walsh join Stephen Robb to discuss the latest news from the Irish tillage sector.

It’s been another busy week – the team discuss winter crop planting process and ask how the current fertiliser markets will affect application rates next year.

They also discuss Bord Bia’s change of stance on imported soya as well as sustainable biogas, the role of GPS in eco-schemes and grain prices.

Listen to the full podcast here: