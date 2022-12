James Butler of Airhill Farms harvesting winter barley at Our Lady's Well, Co Wexford this year. / Donal O' Leary

On this week’s show the team take a look back at an ideal season where harvest, price and yield all came at the one time. They talk about the Climate Action Plan as it is revealed, while sticking to brass tacks and looking at blackgrass control in grass seed.

As usual Andy Doyle has the grain market and weather reports.

This is the final Tillage Podcast of 2022. Happy Christmas to all our listeners and keep safe.

You can listen to the full podcast below.