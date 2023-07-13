On this week’s podcast, we hear from Irish Seed Trade Association president Tim O’Donovan and BASE Ireland’s Philip Reck.
Soil farmer of the year Gareth Culligan from Co Louth also joins us.
We also look at what is a bumper tillage issue of the Irish Farmers Journal, with a harvest update, crop area figures, straw incorporation figures, an estimate of the protein payment and look at the six-page variety focus which has all the details from the recent variety open days.
You can listen to the podcast here.
