Spring beans being harvested in Co Carlow. \ Philip Doyle

It was a major week for tillage farmers as record grain prices were announced. Dairygold Co-op announced its grain prices on Tuesday, 4 October and Tirlán announced its prices on Wednesday 5 October.

These prices take up much of the discussion on this week’s show. Dairygold tillage manager Liam Leahy joins Andy Doyle and Siobhán Walsh for a chat.

Rain has delayed fieldwork this week and Liam is expecting a decline in winter barley area in Co Cork.

We preview some of the topics in this week’s paper, chat to Goldcrop’s general manager for forage crops, Dave Barry, about maize and beet and, as always, we look at the weather report.

You can listen to the podcast below.