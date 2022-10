A crop of dry rye being sprayed in Co Tipperary. / Claire Nash

On this week’s tillage podcast, the team discusses the front page story on the Irish Farmers Journal which reveals details of a possible ban on pesticides.

Heavy rain is putting a stop to fieldwork, we hear more from a trip to farms in France and Andy Doyle chats with a geopolitical analyst and an economist at the Barnett-Hall Conference.

As always, there is a grain markets report and a weather report for the week ahead.

You can listen to the podcast here.