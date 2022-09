Crowds at the National Ploughing Championships in Co Laois. \ Claire Nash

On this week’s podcast, we were at the National Ploughing Championships.

We discuss the risks involved in early sowing, an increase in oilseed rape area and the three-crop rule.

We review the tillage pages, which report from the Teagasc crops forum, and we also discuss how to test your soil health with a pair of cotton underpants.

Grain markets took a rise this week and as the rain falls on the Ploughing, Andy brings the weather update.

You can listen to the podcast here.