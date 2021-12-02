Eco schemes will be included in the new CAP.

On week 18 of the Tillage Podcast, Stephen Robb is joined by Siobhan Walsh and Andy Doyle to discuss the proposed eco schemes under the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP 2023-2027).

Eco schemes will account for 25% of farmers’ direct payments (Pillar I) budget.

Farmers will have to comply with two out of the proposed 10 measures in order to receive their payment.

This will have implications for tillage farm management and farmers will likely have to spend or forfeit income to comply with the measures, depending on their chosen measure.

This week the Irish Farmers Journal Tillage Team devote a full podcast to explaining the schemes, outlining the pros and cons of each and how they can be improved.

Listen to the full podcast below:

